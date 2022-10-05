Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Wednesday October 5th 2022

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Buhari to present 2023 budget of N19.7tn to NASS on Friday

President Muhammadu Buhari is scheduled to present the 2023 budget worth N19.76 trillion before the National Assembly in Abuja, on Friday. Read more

2. Reps begin inquest into frequent grid collapses

The Committee on Power of the House of Representatives has been instructed to look into the causes of the nation’s recurrent grid failures. Read more

3. Osun tribunal adjourns hearing of Oyetola’s applications to October 13

The Osun State Election Petitions Tribunal on Tuesday fixed October 13 for the hearing of all preliminary motions in the petition filed by Governor Adegboyega Oyetola. Read more

4. ASUU’s existence under peril as Nigerian govt registers rival union

The Federal Government will on Tuesday, submit a certificate of registration to the Congress of Nigerian University Academics (CONUA), a breakaway group of the lecturers’ union, in light of unresolved issues with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU). Read more

5. Asari-Dokubo challenges Obi’s supporters to hold #Obidient rallies in South-East on Monday

Former Niger Delta militant and founder of the Niger Delta Peoples Volunteer Force (NDPVF) Mujaheed Asari-Dokubo, has challenged supporters of presidential flag bearer of the Labour Party for the 2023 election, Peter Obi, to hold their rallies in the South-East on a Monday, a day that the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has set aside for a sit-at-home. Read more

6. Nigeria sells N11.53trn crude oil in six months

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has revealed that Nigeria earned N11.53 trillion from the export of crude oil in the first half of 2022. Read more

7. More headache for Nigeria as China reduces lending

China, Nigeria’s biggest bilateral creditor, is reported to be scaling back lending in Africa amid its worsening growth woes. Read more

8. Community disagrees with Kaduna govt, says killed herdsmen were terrorists from Benin Republic

The Birnin-Gwari Emirate Progressive Union (BEPU), has faulted claims by the Kaduna State government over two herdsmen who were allegedly lynched by angry youths in a community in the Emirate on Sunday. Read more

9. Boko Haram bombs kill motorists travelers in Borno

The Executive Chairman of Chibok Local Government Area of Borno State, Umar Ibrahim, on Tuesday, confirmed the death of an unspecified number of motorists and travellers after their vehicles stepped on Improvised Explosives Devices (IEDs), planted by suspected members of the Boko Haram sect, along the Maiduguri-Damboa-Chibok road. Read more

10. UCL: Barca risk elimination after Inter defeat; Liverpool, Napoli seal victories

Barcelona are on the edge of crashing out of the group stage of the Champions League as they fell to a 1-0 defeat to Inter Milan on Tuesday night. Read more

