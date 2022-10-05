News
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Wednesday October 5th 2022
These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.
1. Buhari to present 2023 budget of N19.7tn to NASS on Friday
President Muhammadu Buhari is scheduled to present the 2023 budget worth N19.76 trillion before the National Assembly in Abuja, on Friday. Read more
2. Reps begin inquest into frequent grid collapses
The Committee on Power of the House of Representatives has been instructed to look into the causes of the nation’s recurrent grid failures. Read more
3. Osun tribunal adjourns hearing of Oyetola’s applications to October 13
The Osun State Election Petitions Tribunal on Tuesday fixed October 13 for the hearing of all preliminary motions in the petition filed by Governor Adegboyega Oyetola. Read more
4. ASUU’s existence under peril as Nigerian govt registers rival union
The Federal Government will on Tuesday, submit a certificate of registration to the Congress of Nigerian University Academics (CONUA), a breakaway group of the lecturers’ union, in light of unresolved issues with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU). Read more
5. Asari-Dokubo challenges Obi’s supporters to hold #Obidient rallies in South-East on Monday
Former Niger Delta militant and founder of the Niger Delta Peoples Volunteer Force (NDPVF) Mujaheed Asari-Dokubo, has challenged supporters of presidential flag bearer of the Labour Party for the 2023 election, Peter Obi, to hold their rallies in the South-East on a Monday, a day that the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has set aside for a sit-at-home. Read more
Read also: Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Tuesday October 4th 2022
6. Nigeria sells N11.53trn crude oil in six months
The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has revealed that Nigeria earned N11.53 trillion from the export of crude oil in the first half of 2022. Read more
7. More headache for Nigeria as China reduces lending
China, Nigeria’s biggest bilateral creditor, is reported to be scaling back lending in Africa amid its worsening growth woes. Read more
8. Community disagrees with Kaduna govt, says killed herdsmen were terrorists from Benin Republic
The Birnin-Gwari Emirate Progressive Union (BEPU), has faulted claims by the Kaduna State government over two herdsmen who were allegedly lynched by angry youths in a community in the Emirate on Sunday. Read more
9. Boko Haram bombs kill motorists travelers in Borno
The Executive Chairman of Chibok Local Government Area of Borno State, Umar Ibrahim, on Tuesday, confirmed the death of an unspecified number of motorists and travellers after their vehicles stepped on Improvised Explosives Devices (IEDs), planted by suspected members of the Boko Haram sect, along the Maiduguri-Damboa-Chibok road. Read more
10. UCL: Barca risk elimination after Inter defeat; Liverpool, Napoli seal victories
Barcelona are on the edge of crashing out of the group stage of the Champions League as they fell to a 1-0 defeat to Inter Milan on Tuesday night. Read more
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
TEST
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...