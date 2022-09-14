Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Wednesday September 14th 2022

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Imo residents sit at home as Buhari visits state (Photos)

The visit of President Muhammadu Buhari to commission projects in Imo State on Tuesday witnessed a low turn out of residents as they stayed indoors following a declaration of a sit-at-home by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), in the South-East. Read more

2. Electoral Act 2022 enhanced management of results at polling units —INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has stated that the provisions of the Electoral Act 2022 has helped in better management of election results at polling units during elections in the country. Read More

3. Again, court adjourns ruling on Kanu’s appeal

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has postponed its judgement on the appeal case of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mr Nnamdi Kanu, filed to quash the terrorism and treasonable felony charges the Federal Government preferred against him. Read More

4. Ogun assembly suspends member behind Speaker’s ordeal with EFCC

The Ogun State House of Assembly has suspended the former Deputy Speaker, Hon. Dare Kadiri, believed to have initiated the ongoing trial of the Speaker, Olakunle Oluomo by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). Read More

5. Ekweremadu urges court to dismiss suit filed by proposed organ donor

Senator Ike Ekweremadu, a detained former deputy president of the Senate, on Tuesday, requested the Federal High Court in Abuja to dismiss the lawsuit filed by David Ukpo, the alleged victim of organ harvesting, to halt the publication of his biographical information to a London court. Read More

Read also: Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Tuesday September 13th 2022

6. Nigerian stock market records sluggish growth despite rise in investment level

Investors’ total investment value appreciated by 0.004 percent on Tuesday, representing a gain of N1.08 billion, after the market capitalisation rose to N26.768 trillion from N26.767 trillion. Read More

7. Inflation: Nigerians paying more for service despite cut in consumption

Nigerians are paying more on utility bills despite cutting consumption, a clear indication of the growing cost of living in the country. Read More

8. Angola, Libya overtake Nigeria as Africa’s biggest oil producer

Angola and Libya have overtaken Nigeria as Africa’s biggest crude oil producers. The Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) disclosed this in its Oil Market Report for September 2022. Read More

9. NSCDC nabs pregnant woman, minors for alleged oil bunkering

The patrol operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Ondo state have apprehended a pregnant woman and two minors for alleged involvement in illegal oil bunkering in the state. Read More

10. UCL: Bayern beat Barca on Lewandowski return, late Liverpool winner downs Ajax

Robert Lewandowski made a return to former club Bayern Munich but could not help his side Barca to shine in Munich. Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now