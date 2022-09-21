Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Wednesday September 19th 2022

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Umahi, Akpabio in, Lawan out as INEC unveils candidates for 2023 elections (SEE LIST)

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Tuesday released the final list of presidential and National Assembly candidates for the 2023 general elections. Read more

2. It has become necessary for Reps to intervene in ASUU strike — Gbajabiamila

In order to find a lasting solution to the recurrent strike actions by the Academic Staff of Universities (ASUU) the House of Representatives has waded into the situation. Read more

3. Reps summon Account-General over MDAs financial records

The House of Representatives on Tuesday summoned the Acting Accountant General of the Federation, Mr. Okolieaboh Sylva, for failing to submit the 2020 audit reports of Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs). Read more

4. ALLEGED N712M FRAUD: You have a case to answer, court tells ex-Gov Lamido

Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu of the Federal High Court, sitting in Abuja, has thrown out a seven-point, no-case submission of former governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido, challenging his trial by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) stating that he has a case to answer before the court. Read more

5. Court nullifies Taraba APC governorship primary, orders fresh one

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship’s primary election, which had produced Sen. Emmanuel Bwacha as the party’s nominee for the general elections of 2023, was on Tuesday declared invalid by a Federal High Court in Jalingo. Read more

Read also: Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Tuesday September 18th 2022

6. NGX: Investors make N3.2bn as GTCO, First Bank top trading

The Nigerian capital market rebounded from previous losses on Tuesday with the bourse ending the day’s trading with N26.67 trillion equity capitalization. Read more

7. Nigeria’s public debt rises to N42.84 trillion

Nigeria’s total public debt rose by 2.98 percent in the second quarter of this year to N42.84 trillion ($103.31 billion), new data released by the Debt Management Office (DMO) show. Read more

8. Lagos govt justifies auction of confiscated vehicles, says traffic laws under review

The Lagos State Government has justified its recent auction of confiscated vehicles owned by violators of traffic laws in the state. Read more

9. UN agency releases $10m to fight acute malnutrition in Nigeria’s North-East

The United Nation Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), says it has released the sum of $10 million as aid funds to fight acute malnutrition in North-East Nigeria under its Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF). Read more



10. More players expected in Super Eagles camp as training begins ahead Algeria friendly

Nigeria’s senior men’s football team, the Super Eagles have begun training ahead of their international friendly matches against Algeria.Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now