Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Wednesday September 28th 2022

1. Presidency to Akeredolu: No state has approval to procure automatic weapons

The presidency on Tuesday dismissed claims that the Katsina State government has been granted approval to procure automatic weapons for security outfits in the state. Read more

2. S’East PDP receives ‘Igbo son’, Okowa, as Atiku visits party stakeholders in Enugu

The South-East caucus of the PDP will on Tuesday, receive Delta State Governor and vice presidential candidate of the party in the 2023 elections, Ifeanyi Okowa, as an “Igbo son”, when the party’s presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, visits the state to hold a stakeholders meeting with party leaders in the region. Read more

3. Ortom denies abandoning Wike, urges quick resolution of PDP crisis

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has dismissed insinuations that he has abandoned the camp of his Rivers State counterpart, Nyesom Wike, over the latter’s insistence on the removal of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu. Read more

4. As expected, APC shifts 2023 campaign kick-off, to announce new date later

The Presidential Campaign Council of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has announced the indefinite postponement of the kick-off of its campaigns which was earlier slated for Wednesday. Read more

5. Senate passes bill to increase Appeal Court judges

The Senate on Tuesday passed a bill on the amendment of the Court of Appeal Act, 2013. Read more

6. Investors trade N2.3bn worth of stocks as Nigerian capital market’s value drops by -0.1%

The Nigerian capital market’s value fell by -0.1 percent on Tuesday following the drop in equity capitalization to N26.51 trillion at the close of trading. Read more

7. CBN raises interest rate to 15.5% to fight inflation, attract foreign investors

On Tuesday, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) raised its benchmark interest rate, known as Monetary Policy Rate (MPR), to 15.5 percent, the third straight hike this year. Read more

8. ICPC arraigns NDDC director, FCT official for alleged fraud

The Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) on Tuesday, arraigned a director of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Dr. Solomon Okpa Ita for alleged diversion of N45 million at the Federal High Court, Abuja. Read more

9. Police arrests 3 suspected drug peddlers with 150 bottles of ‘skuchies’ in Lagos

Police operatives in Lagos have arrested three persons, including a woman, with 150 bottles of “skuchies’’ in the state. Read more

10. Mikel Obi announces retirement from professional football

Former Super Eagles captain, John Mikel Obi has announced his retirement from Professional football. Read more

