Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Wednesday September 7th 2022

1. ASUU rejected Nigerian govt’s offer of 23.5% salary increase – Education minister

The Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu said on Tuesday the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) rejected a 23.5 percent salary increase offered by the Federal Government for staff in the nation’s federal universities. Read more

2. Atiku disowns 2023 campaign fund raisers

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, on Tuesday distanced himself from groups raising funds for his 2023 election campaign. Read more

3. Former Edo Assembly speaker, Elizabeth Ativie, dumps APC

The former Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Ms. Elizabeth Ativie, has dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC). Read more

4. IPOB sets up judicial system, vows to arrest, prosecute people, security agents who commit crime in S’East

The proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOP), says it has set up a judiciary system and will commence the arrest and prosecution of criminals in the South-East region. Read more

5. Again, EFCC detains Ogun Assembly Speaker

The Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Olakunle Oluomo, has been taken into custody by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for the second time in four days for alleged fraud. Read more

6. Nigeria’s capital market loses N190bn amid losses in NGX Group, Sovereign Insurance

The market capitalization in the Nigerian stock market crashed to N26.77 trillion at the close of business on Tuesday. Read more

7. GTCO to pay N0.30kobo dividend per share, as net profit falls

The net profit of Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO) depreciated by -2.33% in the first half of 2022, despite its net interest income rising during the same period this year. Read more

8. Truck crushes motorcyclist to death in Anambra

An articulated truck on Tuesday crushed a motorcycle operator to death in Anambra State. Read more

9. NAPTIP rescues 9 victims of human trafficking in Kano

National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking In Persons (NAPTIP) has rescued nine victims of human trafficking in Kano State. Read more

10. Chelsea begin Champions League campaign with shock loss to Zagreb

Premier League club, Chelsea have kicked off their Champions League campaign on a disappointing note on Tuesday night. Read more

