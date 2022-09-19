Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Tuesday September 19th 2022

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. 24 Nigerians sue INEC to allow 7m complete their voter registration

Twenty-four Nigerians have filed a lawsuit against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for “failing to give them and other seven million Nigerians adequate time and opportunity to complete their voter registration after they had carried out their registration online.” Read more

2. NLC replies Keyamo, restates conditions for it to support fuel subsidy removal

The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) has reaffirmed that its position has not altered on the elimination of fuel subsidies. Read more

3. Ex-deputy governorship candidate, Tata, supporters dump PDP for APC in Yobe

The former deputy governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Yobe State, Abba Tata, and his supporters on Sunday dumped the party for the All Progressives Congress (APC). Read more

4. APC appoints Yahaya Bello as presidential campaign council youth co-ordinator

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has appointed the Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, as the National Youth Co-ordinator of its 2023 presidential campaign council. Read more

5. Obi Support Group accuses Lagos Labour Party chairman of working for Tinubu

A support group for the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 general elections, Peter Obi, has accused the chairman of the Lagos State chapter of the party, Kayode Salako of secretly working for the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. Read more

6. Stock roundup: Nigerian capital market’s investment drops as Honeywell, Cadbury lead gainers

Trading ended this week with investors splashing N8.004 billion on 719.398 million shares in 17,444 deals. Read more

7. Africa’s richest man, Dangote’s wealth drops to $18.8bn, lowest in 12 months

Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote’s net worth dropped to $18.8 billion, the lowest since September last year. Read more

8. Lagos govt orders diversion of vehicles at Maryland Underpass

The Lagos State government has ordered the diversion of vehicles from Maryland/Mende Underpass from Tuesday for the continuation of ongoing construction work on the Opebi/Ojota link bridge. Read more

9. NDLEA arrests drug producer for distribution of illicit substance in Kano

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested an Ibadan-based drug producer, Qasim Ademola, for the distribution of Akuskura, a deadly psychoactive substance, in Kano State. Read more

10. Madrid derby ends in Real’s favour as Atletico’s late fightback fails

La Liga champions Real Madrid have defeated city rivals Atletico 2-1 to win the Madrid Derby in a league clash on Sunday. Read more

