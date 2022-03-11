Top 10 stories from Nigerian Newspapers, Friday, March 11, 2022

These top 10 Nigerian stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. APC will not become insignificant like other parties – Tinubu

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, on Thursday expressed confidence in the chances of the party in the 2023 elections. Read More

2. Court fixes April 8 for adoption of final address in PDP’s suit challenging Matawalle’s defection to APC

Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Thursday, fixed April 8 for adoption of final written addresses in a suit filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) against the Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle, and others. Read More

3. Ayu rules out Obaseki’s defection to APC

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Iyorcha Ayu, said on Thursday the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, would not leave the party for the All Progressives Congress (APC) contrary to insinuations in some quarters. Read More

4. In leaked letter, Buni transfers control of APC to Gov Bello, plans to return as chairman after medical trip to UAE

In a letter dated February 28, 2022 and addressed to the Niger State Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello, and other members of the caretaker and extraordinary convention planning committee, Buni willingly transferred the control of the party to his Niger State counterpart. Read More

5. Investors trade N4.47bn worth of shares in 8 hours

The Nigerian capital market continued its recovery from the bearish run with a 0.16 percent rise in equity capitalization at the close of trading on Thursday. Read More

6. Jonathan charges ECOWAS to deploy technology for elections in West Africa

Former President Goodluck Jonathan on Thursday urged the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to fully deploy technology for electoral processes in member states. Read More

7. Lagos bans NURTW from motor parks

The Lagos State government has banned the activities of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in motor parks across the state. Read More

8. NURTW crisis deepens as MC Oluomo withdraws Lagos chapter from union

The division within the ranks of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) widened on Thursday after the Chairman of the union in Lagos, Musiliu Akinsanya aka MC Oluomo, withdrew the state chapter from the organisation. Read More

9. Lagos publishes names, pictures of sex offenders

The Lagos State Government has commenced the publication of names and other details of sex offenders in the state. Read More

10. Oshoala extends Barcelona contract until 2024

Super Falcons captain Asisat Oshoala has signed a new two-year contract with Barcelona Ladies, with her previous contract due to expire this summer. Read More

