Top 10 stories from Nigerian newspapers, Monday February 21, 2022

These top 10 stories across Nigerian newspapers might interest you.

1. FG begs Nigerians over fuel scarcity

The Federal Government on Sunday called for understanding from Nigerians as the fuel scarcity entered in its second week. Read More

2. TUC threatens to declare strike as fuel scarcity lingers

The Trade Union Congress (TUC) on Sunday threatened to declare strike over the current fuel scarcity across the country. Read More

3. Ganduje preaches reconciliation in Kano APC after appeal court victory

The Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, on Sunday preached reconciliation among the various factions in the state chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC). Read More

4. Tinubu vows to fight dirty to become president in 2023, tells youths to wait

Former Lagos State governor and National Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has vowed to do everything possible, including “fighting dirty,” to achieve his ambition of becoming Nigeria’s president in 2023. Read More

5. CSOs threaten showdown with Buhari over refusal to sign electoral act amendment bill

As President Muhammadu Buhari tarries with the assent of the passed Electoral Act Amendment bill, no fewer than 26 civil society organisations have threatened to embark on a protest on Tuesday, February 22. Read More

Read also: Top 10 Stories from Nigerian Newspapers, Saturday February 19, 2022

6. NGX roundup: Investors trade 1.731bn shares worth N30.76bn in five days

Investors traded 1.713 billion shares worth N30.764 billion in 24,767 deals last week. Read More

7. Nigerian military eliminates six ISWAP Commanders in Sambisa Forest

Six top commanders of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorist group, have been eliminated by Nigerian military airstrikes in the Tumbun and Sambisa Forest axis of Borno State. Read More

8. Nigerian govt evacuates 15 girls from Mali

The Federal Government on Sunday rescued 15 Nigerian girls trafficked to Mali. Read More

9. Somalian suicide bomber kills 13, injures 20

Thirteen people were killed on Saturday in the town of Beledweyne in central Somalia, after a suicide bomber detonated explosives in a restaurant packed with local officials and politicians, the country’s media reports. Read More

10. EPL: Lookman scores but Leicester lose at Wolves, Man Utd fight off Leeds comeback in thriller

Super Eagles forward, Ademola Lookman was on target for Leicester City but it was not enough to hand them a win in the Premier League on Sunday. Read More

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now