Top 10 stories from Nigerian newspapers, Monday February 21, 2022
These top 10 stories across Nigerian newspapers might interest you.
1. FG begs Nigerians over fuel scarcity
The Federal Government on Sunday called for understanding from Nigerians as the fuel scarcity entered in its second week. Read More
2. TUC threatens to declare strike as fuel scarcity lingers
The Trade Union Congress (TUC) on Sunday threatened to declare strike over the current fuel scarcity across the country. Read More
3. Ganduje preaches reconciliation in Kano APC after appeal court victory
The Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, on Sunday preached reconciliation among the various factions in the state chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC). Read More
4. Tinubu vows to fight dirty to become president in 2023, tells youths to wait
Former Lagos State governor and National Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has vowed to do everything possible, including “fighting dirty,” to achieve his ambition of becoming Nigeria’s president in 2023. Read More
5. CSOs threaten showdown with Buhari over refusal to sign electoral act amendment bill
As President Muhammadu Buhari tarries with the assent of the passed Electoral Act Amendment bill, no fewer than 26 civil society organisations have threatened to embark on a protest on Tuesday, February 22. Read More
6. NGX roundup: Investors trade 1.731bn shares worth N30.76bn in five days
Investors traded 1.713 billion shares worth N30.764 billion in 24,767 deals last week. Read More
7. Nigerian military eliminates six ISWAP Commanders in Sambisa Forest
Six top commanders of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorist group, have been eliminated by Nigerian military airstrikes in the Tumbun and Sambisa Forest axis of Borno State. Read More
8. Nigerian govt evacuates 15 girls from Mali
The Federal Government on Sunday rescued 15 Nigerian girls trafficked to Mali. Read More
9. Somalian suicide bomber kills 13, injures 20
Thirteen people were killed on Saturday in the town of Beledweyne in central Somalia, after a suicide bomber detonated explosives in a restaurant packed with local officials and politicians, the country’s media reports. Read More
10. EPL: Lookman scores but Leicester lose at Wolves, Man Utd fight off Leeds comeback in thriller
Super Eagles forward, Ademola Lookman was on target for Leicester City but it was not enough to hand them a win in the Premier League on Sunday. Read More
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Health workers still collect bribes, issue covid-19 cards without vaccination
In the midst of a pandemic that has ravaged the entire globe killing hundreds of people, governments all over the...
FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence
With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property
For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...
SPECIAL REPORT: Lack of legal provisions, cultural sentiments fueling marital r*pe in Nigeria
By Arinze Chijioke In the early days of Sandra Izuckukwu’s marriage in 2019, her husband, Sunday Izuchukwu, did everything she...