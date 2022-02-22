Top 10 Stories from Nigerian Newspapers, Tuesday February 22, 2022

These top 10 Nigerian stories across the nation might interest you.

1. APC governors in emergency meeting, hours after party reversed itself on national convention

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governors are currently holding an emergency meeting at the Kebbi State Governor’s House in Abuja. Read More

2. Presidency cautions Nigerians against politicising electoral bill

The Presidency on Monday warned Nigerians clamouring for signing of the Electoral Act Amendment Bill by President Muhammadu Buhari against politicising the matter. Read More

3. PDP postpones Lagos congress to February 27

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has postponed its state congress in Lagos to February 27. Read More

4. STRIKE: Nigerian govt meets ASUU Tuesday

The Federal Government will meet with the Academic Staff Union of University (ASUU) in a bid to end the union’s warning strike on Tuesday. Read More

5. 15m out-of-school children threats to Nigeria’s security – Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Monday urged the Federal Government to address the issue of the 15 million out-of-school children in Nigeria in order to tackle the country’s security challenges. Read More

6. DCP Kyari to remain in NDLEA custody till Feb 24, as court rejects his application

An attempt by detained Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari to regain freedom from custody of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has been rejected by the Federal High Court, Abuja. Read More

7. NGX: United Capital leads gainers as investors pocket N50.3bn

Investors at the Nigerian capital market pocketed N50.3 billion on Monday following the rise in equity capitalization by 0.19 percent at the close of the day’s business. Read More

8. Agriculture contributed N41tr to Nigeria’s GDP in 2021 – NBS

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on Monday the agricultural sector contributed N41 trillion to the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) last year. Read More

9. Blast kills four NSCDC operatives in Niger

Four operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) were on Monday killed by a bomb suspected to be planted by members of the Boko Haram sect in Galadima Kogo, Shiroro local government area of Niger State. Read More

10. Osimhen rescues point for Napoli against Cagliari

Super Eagles forward, Victor Osimhen scored a late goal for Napoli in their 1-1 draw with Cagliari in the Serie A on Monday night. Read More

