Top 10 Stories from Nigerian Newspapers, Wednesday February 16, 2022

These top 10 Nigerian stories across the nation might interest you.

1. Buhari requests N2.56tn for fuel subsidy in 2022 budget amendment sent to NASS

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday tendered an amendment of the 2022 Appropriation Act to the National Assembly. Read More

2. $418m Paris Club refund: Court to rule on states’ suit March 25

Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Tuesday fixed March 25 for ruling in the suit filed by the 36 state governors challenging the plan deduction of funds from the federation account for settlement of $418 million judgment debt on the Paris Club refund. Read more

3. Buhari seals Usman’s fate, confirms Bello-Koko as NPA MD

President Muhammadu Buhari has confirmed the appointment of Mohammed Bello-Koko as substantive Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA). Read More

4. Yahaya Bello approves payment of N30,000 minimum wage in Kogi after two years

The Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, on Tuesday approved the immediate implementation of the N30,000 new national minimum wage for the state workforce with partial consequential adjustment. Read More

Read also: Top 10 Stories from Nigerian Newspapers, Tuesday February 15, 2022

5. $418m Paris Club refund: Court to rule on states’ suit March 25

Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Tuesday fixed March 25 for ruling in the suit filed by the 36 state governors challenging the plan deduction of funds from the federation account for settlement of $418 million judgment debt on the Paris Club refund. Read More

6. Investors record N1bn marginal gain as Nigeria’s stock market rebounds from trading losses

The Nigeria stock market rebounded from Monday’s trading losses and handed investors a N1billion marginal gain at the close of the day’s business. Read More

7. Nigeria’s maritime workers threaten strike over disagreement with oil firms

THE Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) has issued a 14-day strike notice to the Federal Government over disagreement with the International Oil Companies (IOCs). Read More

8. Father of late Dowen College student, Sylvester Oromoni, accuses Lagos govt of cover-up in son’s death

Sylvester Oromoni Snr., father of the late student of Dowen College in Lekki area of Lagos, Sylvester, on Tuesday accused the Nigeria Police Force and the Lagos State government of a massive cover-up on events leading to his son’s death. Read More

9. Teacher denies flogging 19-month-old baby to death in Delta

A primary school teacher, Emeka Nwogbo, who was accused of flogging a 19-month-old baby to death in Delta State, has denied the allegation. Read More

10. UCL: Man City score five at Sporting; Messi penalty saved, Mbappe scores in PSG win

English Premier League champions Manchester City scored five goals at Portuguese side Sporting in their Champions League last 16 first leg clash. Read More

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now