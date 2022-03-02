News
Top 10 stories from Nigerian newspapers, Wednesday March 2, 2022
These top 10 Nigerian stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.
1. APC governors meet Buhari, insist on March 26 date for national convention
The All Progressives Congress (APC) governors said on Tuesday there was no going back on the March 26 date for the party’s national convention. Read More
2. Ngige briefs Buhari on govt’s negotiation with ASUU, claims union received N92bn
The Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, on Tuesday briefed President Muhammadu Buhari on the ongoing negotiation between Federal Government and Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU). Read More
3. CONSTITUTION AMENDMENT: NASS approves financial, administrative autonomy for Local Govts
The discourse over financial and administrative autonomy to local governments across Nigeria has been laid to rest as the National Assembly on Tuesday approved the mandate. Read More
4. Asari Dokubo threatens Kanu’s life as feud deepens
The animosity between former leader of the Movement for the Emancipation of the Niger-Delta (MEND), Asari Dokubo, and detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has taken another dimension with the former militant threatening to k*ll the Biafran agitator. Read More
5. Court nullifies APC congress in Taraba
Justice Simon Amobeda of the Federal High Court, Jalingo, on Tuesday nullified the All Progressives Congress (APC) congress in Taraba State. Read More
6. NGX: Seplat leads gainers as investors make N47.53bn in 8 hours
Investors at the Nigerian capital market gained N47.5 billion following a 0.18 percent rise in equity capitalisation at the close of trading on Tuesday. Read More
7. Court adjourns trial of Nadabo Energy chief for alleged N1.4bn fraud till March 29
Justice C.A. Balogun of the Lagos High Court, Ikeja, on Tuesday adjourned till March 29 the trial of the Chairman of Nadabo Energy Limited, Abubakar Ali Peters, for alleged N1.4billion fraud. Read More
8. P&ID scam: EFCC asks court to issue arrest warrant for three Marqott Directors
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Tuesday urged the Federal High Court, Abuja, to issue a warrant of arrest against three directors of Marqott Nigeria Limited over the alleged involvement in the Process and Industrial Development (P&ID) scam. Read More
9. EU mobilizes special weapons in support of Ukraine as full-scale war looms
For the first ever, the European Union has declared its intention to deliver weapons to Ukraine in its ongoing face-off with Russia. Read More
10. Ndidi, Lookman in action as Leicester clinch first league win of 2022
Super Eagles duo of Wilfred Ndidi and Ademola Lookman were in action for Leicester City in their 2-0 victory over Burnley in the Premier League on Tuesday night. Read More
