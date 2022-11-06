Top ISWAP commander arrested in Kaduna while receiving new recruits

A top commander of the Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP), Nasiru Mohammed, was on Saturday, arrested by Nigerian troops while receiving new recruits into the terror group in a hideout in Kaduna State.

According to a counter insurgency expert and security analyst in the North-East, Zagazola Makama, before his arrest, Mohammed was in charge of recruiting and training new members for the group.

READ ALSO:ISWAP, Boko Haram fighters clash in superiority battle, six killed

In a series of tweets on his Twitter handle, Makama said Mohammed who was arrested following credible intelligence gathered by the Nigerian Security agencies, had been “providing liaising services to new arrival of terrorists into the North West of Kaduna State.”

“The arrest of Nasiru Mohammed was made recently through the aid of some local informants from the North-East.

“Nasiru who worked at the GSM Wing of Kaduna Central Market was coordinating activities of the ISWAP ranging from logistics supply, provision of temporary shelter for terrorists before their deployment to various camps.

“Security sources said the terrorists’ collaborator usually received Boko Haram terrorists or ISWAP members fleeing from the North-East due to the aggressive operations by the troops of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), and kept them in secret hideouts for them to stabilise before they eventually move to other camps in the North-West and North Central.

“The sources lamented that the real obstacle standing between the troops and the total and final obliteration of terrorists is the nefarious activities of local network of informants, collaborators and sponsors who are aiding and abating the crises.

“This network of informants has become a booming business enterprise for the unscrupulous locals and their recruiters. He was handed over to the troops of 1 Division, Nigerian Army, for further investigation,” Makama said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now