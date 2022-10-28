Top10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Friday October 28th 2022

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. ‘Tinubu’s 2023 presidential ambition is about personal interest,’ Leader of Yoruba self-determination group, Akintoye, declares

The Leader of the umbrella body of Yoruba Nation Self-Determination Group, Ilana Omo Odu’a, Prof. Banji Akintoye, said on Thursday the 2023 presidential ambition of the All Progressives Congress candidate, Bola Tinubu, was about personal interest.Read more

2. Wike swears in former Rivers APC spokesperson, Chris Finebone, 17 others as commissioners

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, on Wednesday, swore in former spokesman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, Chris Finebone, alongside 17 others as new commissioners.Read more

3. 2023: INEC allays concerns over alleged scheme to remove chairman, Yakubu.

Alleged moves to remove Professor Mahmood Yakubu as National Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has been refuted by the commission.Read more

4. Supporters of Lagos PDP guber candidate, Jandor, return to APC

Hundreds of supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Lagos State, Dr. Abdul-Azeez Adediran aka Jandor, returned to the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Thursday.Read more

5. Court adjourns perjury suit against Matawalle to October 31.

Justice Aminu Bappa-Aliyu of the Federal High Court, Gusau, on Thursday adjourned to October 31 hearing on the alleged perjury suit against the Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle.Read more

6. NGX: Crash in AIICO, Wapic shares value costs investors N127.77 billion

Investors at the Nigerian capital market lost N127.77 billion at the close of trading on Thursday.Read more

7. FG, states, LGAs share N760bn for September.

The federal government, states, and local councils on Thursday shared N760billion as revenue allocation for September.Read more

8.Police arrests man with 101 PVCs in Sokoto.

Police operatives in Sokoto have arrested one Nasiru Idris with 101 Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) in the state.Read more

9. Enugu court frees Igbo youths arrested, detained for months by military

An Enugu State magistrate court has freed four Igbo youths who were arrested and detained by the Nigerian Army on allegations of being members of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).Read more

10. EUROPA: Ronaldo scores in Man Utd win as Arsenal’s unbeaten run ended by PSV

Cristiano Ronaldo returned to Manchester United squad with a goal in their 3-0 victory over Sherriff Tiraspol in the Europa League on Thursday night.Read more

