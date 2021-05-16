Total blackout in Kaduna , as labour commences strike | Ripples Nigeria

The Management of Kaduna Electric has disclosed that the current total power blackout in Kaduna State was due to the ongoing five-day warning strike embarked upon by labour unions in the state.

This was contained in a statement issued by Abdulazeez Abdullahi, Head of Corporate Communication of the company, on Sunday in Kaduna.

“In compliance with the NLC directive, the Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN has knocked off all our 33KV lines in Kaduna State.

“Consequently, we are appealing to all communities, security agencies and vigilante groups to be vigilant so that men of underworld will not cash in on the situation to vandalise power supply installations.

“Any suspicious movement around distribution sub-stations (transformers) should be reported to the relevant security agency”, he said.

READ ALSO: Aviation workers give notice of strike, shut Kaduna airport in protest against El-Rufai

He stated that it is the collective responsibility of citizens to protect critical national assets in their neighborhood.

Abdullahi added that the company appeals to both labour unions and Kaduna State Government “to strive at an amicable resolution for normalcy to return”.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that aviation workers commenced its strike yesterday over alleged anti-labout practices by Governor Nasir El-Rufai.

By Mayowa Oladeji.

Join the conversation

Opinions