Total COVID-19 death in Oyo now 20 as state discharges 23 more patients

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo has said that a total of 20 patients had died in the state due to the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic.

He stated this on Friday while announcing that 23 more patients infected with the virus had recovered following treatments.

Noting that the death of one person to the virus on Thursday increased the total number of deaths as a result of the virus to 20, Makinde added that 31 fresh cases was also recorded in the state on Thursday.

He wrote on his Twitter handle, @seyimakinde on Friday:

“Twenty-three confirmed COVID-19 cases received their second NEGATIVE test results and have been discharged. This brings the number of discharged cases in Oyo State to 834.

“Also, the COVID-19 confirmation tests for thirty-one suspected cases came back POSITIVE.

“The cases are from Egbeda (6), Ibadan South East (5), Ido (4), Akinyele (3), Ibadan North (2), Lagelu (2), Ibadan South West (2), Ona Ara (2), Oyo East (2), Ibadan NW (1), Ibadan NE (1) and Oluyole (1) LGAs. So, the total number of confirmed cases in Oyo State today is 1604.

“Sadly, we had one COVID-19 related death. So the total number of deaths in Oyo State is twenty.”

