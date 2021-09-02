Business
Total Energies appoints Shell’s Samba Seye amid rising liabilities
Total Energies Marketing Nigeria Plc has made changes to its management structure two weeks after the oil and gas company rebranded its operational identity to include energy business.
Total Energies, which was previously known as Total Nigeria Plc, reassigned its Managing Director, Imrane Barry, to the company’s Headquarters in Paris, France.
Barry, who was appointed in 2018, has been replaced by Senegalese, Samba Seye, who had previously worked with Total’s market rival, Shell, at various levels, before joining the former.
“We write to formally notify the investing public and the Nigerian Exchange Limited that the Board of Directors of Total Nigeria Plc has approved the appointment of Dr. Samba Seye as Managing Director of Total Nigeria Plc (the Company).” Total said in a statement.
Seye’s appointment became effective on Wednesday, September 2, 2021.
In 2014, Seye joined Total Marketing and Services as a Project Manager in the Strategy Department, a year after, he became Deputy Executive Vice President, West Africa, and later the Vice President.
READ ALSO: Total, Seplat, three others spend N711.3m on buildings in H1 2021
Prior to his appointment to head Total Energies Nigeria, Seye was also the Chairman at Total Petroleum Ghana Ltd., Chairman at Total Côte d’Ivoire SA.
Before Seye’s journey into the oil and gas industry, he worked as assistant lecturer from 1990 to 1993, in University of Sciences and Techniques of Lille, France, where he bagged Doctorate Degree in Engineering – he later joined Shell.
Seye’s appointment comes at a period the company’s liabilities rose significantly between 2020 and 2021.
As of First Half of this year, Total Energies liabilities rose to N154.08 billion, in contrast to N115.46 billion of December 31, 2020.
