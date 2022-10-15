‘Totally unacceptable’, Soludo reacts to killing of vigilantes in Anambra

Chukwuma Soludo, the Governor of Anambra State, has lamented the murder of three members of the Anambra State Vigilance Group, on official duty at Nkwo, Igboukwu, in the Aguata Local Government Area of the state.

The message of condemnation was contained in a statement signed by Christian Aburime, the Press Secretary to the governor in Akwa on Friday.

Ripples Nigeria learnt that the victims were killed when some yet-to-be-identified attackers shot them on Wednesday.

Part of the statement named the victims as Okeke Emeka, Nnayelu Orizu and Chukwuma Ubaego and the governor vowed that those responsible for the killing of the three vigilantes would be brought to justice soonest, reassuring the residents that the administration was still on the track in search of those who attacked Senator Ifeanyi Ubah’s convoy which led to injuries and deaths of some of his orderlies as reported earlier.

The statement reads in part, “This particular act of killing is inhuman and totally unacceptable. The perpetrators will surely not go scot-free as we are fully determined to fish them out to pay dearly for their crimes.”

He equally commiserated with the families of the deceased and Igboukwu community, assuring that the death of the vigilantes would not be in vain.

