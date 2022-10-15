Connect with us

Metro

‘Totally unacceptable’, Soludo reacts to killing of vigilantes in Anambra

Published

22 seconds ago

on

Chukwuma Soludo, the Governor of Anambra State, has lamented the murder of three members of the Anambra State Vigilance Group, on official duty at Nkwo, Igboukwu, in the Aguata Local Government Area of the state.

The message of condemnation was contained in a statement signed by Christian Aburime, the Press Secretary to the governor in Akwa on Friday.

Ripples Nigeria learnt that the victims were killed when some yet-to-be-identified attackers shot them on Wednesday.

Part of the statement named the victims as Okeke Emeka, Nnayelu Orizu and Chukwuma Ubaego and the governor vowed that those responsible for the killing of the three vigilantes would be brought to justice soonest, reassuring the residents that the administration was still on the track in search of those who attacked Senator Ifeanyi Ubah’s convoy which led to injuries and deaths of some of his orderlies as reported earlier.

READ ALSO: 76 feared dead in Anambra boat mishap

The statement reads in part, “This particular act of killing is inhuman and totally unacceptable. The perpetrators will surely not go scot-free as we are fully determined to fish them out to pay dearly for their crimes.”

He equally commiserated with the families of the deceased and Igboukwu community, assuring that the death of the vigilantes would not be in vain.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

three × three =

TEST

Investigations

INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
Investigations2 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents

“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
Investigations3 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms

In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...
RANKING NIGERIAN GOVERNORS JANUARY, 2021: Ganduje the lone voice of reason RANKING NIGERIAN GOVERNORS JANUARY, 2021: Ganduje the lone voice of reason
Investigations1 month ago

INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools

In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
Investigations2 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly

In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
Investigations2 months ago

INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria

With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...