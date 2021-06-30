Sports
Tottenham appoint ex-Wolves boss, Nuno, as new manager
English Premier League club, Tottenham Hotspur have appointment former Wolverhampton Wanderers boss, Nuno Espirito Santo, as new manager.
Nuno, who left Wolves in May after leading them to 13th in the Premier League last season, has signed a two-year deal with Spurs.
The 47-year-old Portuguese gaffer took Wolves from the Championship division to a Europa League quarter-final in four seasons, and will hope to help Spurs in the coming season.
Read Also: OFFICIAL: Everton appoint Benitez as Ancelotti’s replacement
Spurs had sacked Jose Mourinho in April and replaced him with 29-year-old Ryan Mason until the end of last season.
“It’s an enormous pleasure and honour [to be at Spurs]. I’m happy and looking forward to starting work,” said Nuno.
“We don’t have any days to lose and we must start working immediately as pre-season starts in a few days.”
Before Nuno sealed the deal, former Spurs coach Mauricio Pochettino, Antonio Conte, Paulo Fonseca and Gennaro Gattuso were linked with the Tottenham job.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....