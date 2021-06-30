Tottenham appoint ex-Wolves boss, Nuno, as new manager

English Premier League club, Tottenham Hotspur have appointment former Wolverhampton Wanderers boss, Nuno Espirito Santo, as new manager.

Nuno, who left Wolves in May after leading them to 13th in the Premier League last season, has signed a two-year deal with Spurs.

The 47-year-old Portuguese gaffer took Wolves from the Championship division to a Europa League quarter-final in four seasons, and will hope to help Spurs in the coming season.

Spurs had sacked Jose Mourinho in April and replaced him with 29-year-old Ryan Mason until the end of last season.

“It’s an enormous pleasure and honour [to be at Spurs]. I’m happy and looking forward to starting work,” said Nuno.

“We don’t have any days to lose and we must start working immediately as pre-season starts in a few days.”

Before Nuno sealed the deal, former Spurs coach Mauricio Pochettino, Antonio Conte, Paulo Fonseca and Gennaro Gattuso were linked with the Tottenham job.

