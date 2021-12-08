Tottenham hit by COVID-19 outbreak as eight players, five others test positive

A total of eight players are among the 13 positive COVID-19 tests that returned for Premier League club, Tottenham Hotspur.

The club manager Antonio Conte made this known on Wednesday, that eight players and five members of staff have tested positive for the virus.

Spurs are scheduled to play Rennes in the Europa Conference League on Thursday and Uefa says “the match is due to take place as scheduled”.

“Every day, we are having more positives,” said Conte during a press conference ahead of their Conference League clash.

“Everyone is a bit scared. People have families. Why [do] we have to take the risk? This is my question.

“Today, two positives. And tomorrow, who? Me? I don’t know. Better me than a player for sure but I think it’s not right for everyone. We have contact with our families.”

Tottenham are also scheduled to play Brighton in the Premier League on Sunday, and the tie is believed to be under review.

