Touts vandalize Portable’s car during performance in Lagos suburb

The vehicle of the controversial Nigerian recording artiste, Portable was vandalized during his performance at a concert in Ijegun, Lagos state, on Sunday, November 6.

In the video making the rounds on social media, the singer whose real name is Habeeb Okikiola was seen lamenting after his white Range Rover was vandalized by hooligans. The singer argued with onlookers as he questioned who carried out such a heinous act.

READ ALSO:Portable turns down Italian concert deal, gives reason for refusal to return money paid

The reason for the action is yet to be deciphered as Portable is renowned for instigating commotion and pandemonium most of the time. A couple of days ago, the singer who was in Italy refused to perform because the concert organizers assigned him to entertain people at an ‘abattoir’.

He further told the show promoter that he won’t be returning the money paid to him for the show since they failed to fulfil their own side of the deal.

Watch the recent incident below.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now