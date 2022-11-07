Entertainment
Touts vandalize Portable’s car during performance in Lagos suburb
The vehicle of the controversial Nigerian recording artiste, Portable was vandalized during his performance at a concert in Ijegun, Lagos state, on Sunday, November 6.
In the video making the rounds on social media, the singer whose real name is Habeeb Okikiola was seen lamenting after his white Range Rover was vandalized by hooligans. The singer argued with onlookers as he questioned who carried out such a heinous act.
Portable turns down Italian concert deal, gives reason for refusal to return money paid
The reason for the action is yet to be deciphered as Portable is renowned for instigating commotion and pandemonium most of the time. A couple of days ago, the singer who was in Italy refused to perform because the concert organizers assigned him to entertain people at an ‘abattoir’.
He further told the show promoter that he won’t be returning the money paid to him for the show since they failed to fulfil their own side of the deal.
Watch the recent incident below.
Portable car smashed by ijegun egba boys…#ifeanyiisalive #AsuuStrikeUpdates #mohbad #lindaikeji #WizkidFCHL #tundeednut #BiggBossTamil6 #gistlover #portable #zazu #NaijaNews pic.twitter.com/gIGailzEv4
— GROOOVY (@grooovymono) November 6, 2022
