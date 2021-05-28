Toyin Abraham kicks against fans fighting other celebrities on her behalf | Ripples Nigeria

Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham has taken to social media to address fans who claim to be dragging her rivals on her behalf.

Toyin Abraham who is currently in a feud with colleague, Liz Anjorin stated that fans should not escalate the bout between them and let the ongoing animosity dissolve itself.

Toyin and her long-running rival, Liz Anjorin are yet to settle their differences after the former alleged that her colleague is a drug addict.

Their conflict started in 2019 and they have since continued to go at each other’s neck.

In an Instagram post published on Friday morning, Toyin Abraham mentioned to her fans that it is important to desist from dragging Liz Anjorin online, also, she stated that her followers should at no point troll other celebrities on her behalf.

Toyin Abraham specifically wrote;

“It is important I say this at this point though I have said it before and hopefully, this is the last time I want to say this.

“I cannot and will not be held responsible for anyone claiming to be fighting for me while ‘abusing, cursing or calling out’ perceived enemies or colleagues.

“I saw certain videos on social media of people who purportedly are fighting for me and cursing others and dragging innocent kids into needless drama.

‘Please I am not in anyway in support of this.”

She continued;

“Not once have I ever sent anyone on this type of errands.

Please keep kids out of drama.

“These kids will grow up and as they say, internet never forget.

“I appreciate the love and passion towards me but that is no justification to maim other brands.

“Lastly, I strongly suspect that some people are benefiting from this back and forth, (cos, what I watched this evening, video of people cursing colleagues’/ people’s kids is unnecessary and evil) hence the continuous fueling of this tiring drama.

“Lastly, if you are a victim of cyber-bullying by anyone, kindly pursue it to a logical legal conclusion and make the bully pay.

“That is what I intend to do from now on and this is the last time I will be issuing this kind of statement.”

By Adekunle Fajana

