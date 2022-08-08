Entertainment
Toyin Lawani reveals she was molested when she was 15
Fashion designer, Toyin Lawani, also known as Tiannah, has shared a heinous experience that allegedly occurred during her childhood.
Lawani alleged that she was defiled by her uncle when she was 15-years-old.
The fashion icon spoke on the dire event during an interview with Chude Jidenowo, explaining that she could not tell her mother, instead, she told one of her aunts.
Lawani said: “I got raped by my uncle when I was 15-years and I had to go to my grandmother’s place in Ibadan. I didn’t tell my mother but had to tell one of my aunties.
Read also:Fashion designer, Toyin Lawani, threatens to dump current husband if he messes up
“My mum was so disappointed and hurt. She could not take it.”
She explained that the experience is the reason she is protective towards her children.
She said: “I don’t trust no one and this is the reason I’m so strict with the kids.
“Nobody can come close to my children anyhow, you can’t trust anyone, even your brothers and sisters.
“I lost my innocence at a very young age and I hated my mum so much for it because she wasn’t there for me; she was always at work it traumatised me but now I understand.“
