TRADE WAR: Tesla, Ford, 3,500 U.S companies sue over Trump-imposed Chinese tariffs | Ripples Nigeria

The imposition of tariffs on more than $300bn in Chinese-made goods has forced more than 3,500 United States companies, including Tesla, Ford Motor, Target, Walgreens and Home Depot, to sue the Donald Trump’s administration in the last two weeks, according to reports.

The suits, filed in the US Court of International Trade, named US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and the Customs and Border Protection agency, challenge what they call the unlawful escalation of the US trade war with China through the imposition of a third and fourth round of tariffs.

According to a suit filed by auto parts manufacturer Dana Corp which was cited on Saturday, the companies challenge the administration’s “unbounded and unlimited trade war impacting billions of dollars in goods imported from the People’s Republic of China by importers in the United States”.

This came after Chinese makers of popular app Tik Tok asked a judge in the United States to block a Trump administration order that would require Apple Inc and Alphabet Inc’s Google to remove the short video-sharing app for new downloads, in the latest twist in a high-stakes game between the world’s top two economies,

TikTok in a statement issued on Wednesday argued that the restrictions “were not motivated by a genuine national security concern, but rather by political considerations relating to the upcoming general election”.

The Chinese owned app also said that if the order is not blocked “hundreds of millions of Americans who have not yet downloaded TikTok will be shut out of this large and diverse online community – six weeks before a national election”.

