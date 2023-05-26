Traditional worshippers want same recognition accorded to Christians, Muslims

Traditional worshippers in Nigeria have called on President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Federal Government, states and local governments to accord them the same recognition as Christians and Muslims in the country.

The traditionalists who made the call on Thursday during a press conference in Ibadan, Oyo State, to mark the 2023 World Ifa Festival, said the privileges being enjoyed by practitioners of Christianity and Islam in Nigeria should be extended to them.

The Araba (Olu Isese) Agbaye, Owolabi Awodotun Aworeni, who addressed the press conference, said governments at various levels must accord traditional religion the same respect given to other religions as Nigeria is a multi-religious society.

In a speech read on behalf of the Aworeni by Dr. Fayemi Fatunde Fakayode, the Jagunmolu Awo Agbaye, the traditionalists said their religion has never waged any kind of war against the country which is a testament to they peaceful conduct.

“I use this opportunity to call on government from local to the national levels to give due recognition to our traditional religion and treat it the same way the alien religions are being treated,” Fakayode said.

Read also: Lagos Govt considers public holiday for traditional worshippers

‘’This appeal is also extended to our traditional rulers. Our kings are implored to promote Yoruba traditional religion, which is the basis of the crowns on their heads.

“The world yearly Ifa festival has commenced since last two weeks with pilgrimage to our sacred shrines and grooves in Ekiti State.

“The activities in Ile-Ife will commence on Thursday, June 1, 2023, and the grand finale will be on Saturday, June 3, 2023, which is the last day of the year with the last worship of the year in the World Ifa Temple, Oke Itase, Ile-Ife, Osun State.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now