Business
Traffic congestion: Report ranks Lagos worst in Africa
Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial capital, has been rated the worst among African cities with traffic congestion.
According to the traffic index released by Numbeo, a crowd-sourced global database of quality-of-life data, obtained by Ripples Nigeria on Tuesday, Lagos had a traffic index of 348.69 to lead seven other cities surveyed on the continent.
Other cities considered in the report were Nairobi, Cairo, Pretoria, Cape Town, Johannesburg, and Durban all in South Africa.
Nairobi, Kenya’s capital, was second with a traffic index of 256.39 and Cairo recorded 244.23.
READ ALSO: US Consulate decries worsening Lagos traffic congestion
Pretoria had a traffic index of 230.51 while Cape Town, Johannesburg and Durban had 211.92, 201.29 and 121.29 respectively.
Numbeo explains that the traffic index is a composite index of time consumed in traffic due to job commute, estimation of time consumption dissatisfaction, carbon dioxide (Co2) consumption estimation in traffic, and overall inefficiencies in the traffic system.
It added that traffic subjects commuters to the mistakes of other drivers on the road.
“Due to the anxiety that characterises most traffic jams, some motorists display aggressive behaviour towards others. And things could escalate quickly,” the report added.
