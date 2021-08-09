Metro
Traffic diversion on Lagos Airport flyover bridge to commence August 13
The Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Mr Olukayode Popoola, has stated that traffic diversion towards rehabilitation of the burnt Airport flyover bridge in Lagos will begin on Friday, August 13 until September 22.
Popoola, who stated this on Sunday night, revealed that traffic on Apakun axis on Apapa-Oshodi Expressway would be diverted to Ladipo service lane and Airport Road for three days starting from midnight on Friday.
He added that repair works on the bridge will begin on August 16.
He said that the traffic diversion will subsequently be ultered around the construction zone to enable the contractor jerk up the damaged bridge for repairs.
Read also: RAIL PROJECT: Lagos govt orders traffic diversion in Brewery, Ijora
“The closure of Oshodi Expressway at Apakun will be on Friday, 13th Aug. by 12.00 p.m till 16th Aug. Monday morning 12.00 p.m.
“Traffic will be diverted to Ladipo service lane and Airport Road.
“From 16th, the carriageway will be narrowed to two outer lanes so that the contractor can carry out the jacketing of the pier.
“This will last for five weeks, from Aug. 16 to Sept. 22,” he briefed newsmen.
He appealed to road users to obey traffic rules and regulations around the construction zone to ensure safety and speedy completion of the project.
Ripples Nigeria gathered that the flyover, which spans the Apapa-Oshodi-Ojota-Oworonshoki Expressway project being reconstructed, was engulfed by fire when a petrol tanker burst into flames under it on January 7.
Following the incident the Federal government immediately shut the bridge and on January 8 carried out tests to determine its structural integrity leading to a contract award for its rehabilitation.
