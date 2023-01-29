Tragedy as 11 burnt to death in Ondo road crash

No fewer than 11 people have lost their lives in a road accident that occurred in Ore town along the Benin-Shagamu Expressway in Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

It was learnt that the unfortunate incident happened in the early hours of Sunday.

It was also gathered that the accident involved a Marcopolo bus and a truck.

The Ondo Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Ezekiel Son’Allah, who confirmed the incident, said the victims were burnt beyond recognition as the vehicles involved caught fire.

Son’Allah added that the accident occurred as a result of overspeeding of the drivers of the vehicles involved.

