Metro
Tragedy as fire guts section of popular Balogun Market, Lagos
Traders at the Popular Balogun market, Lagos Island have been met with tragedy just few days to Christmas as fire razed down shops and goods worth millions of naira early Thursday morning.
Some owners of the affected shops were seen heartbroken seeing their shops and goods burnt to ashes thereby dashing their hopes of the festive season sales.
The outbreak which now seems like a yearly occurrence was reported to have razed down the market in November 2019 and January 2020 making this the third time in a row.
The cause of the fire outbreak is yet to be ascertained as at the time of filing this report.
