Tragedy as fire guts section of popular Balogun Market, Lagos

Traders at the Popular Balogun market, Lagos Island have been met with tragedy just few days to Christmas as fire razed down shops and goods worth millions of naira early Thursday morning.

Some owners of the affected shops were seen heartbroken seeing their shops and goods burnt to ashes thereby dashing their hopes of the festive season sales.

READ ALSO: Police dismisses reports on planned attack in Lagos markets

The outbreak which now seems like a yearly occurrence was reported to have razed down the market in November 2019 and January 2020 making this the third time in a row.

The cause of the fire outbreak is yet to be ascertained as at the time of filing this report.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now