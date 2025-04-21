Tragedy deepens in Lagos as building collapse death toll climbs to seven

The devastating aftermath of the three-storey building collapse in the Ojodu-Berger area of Lagos has worsened, with the death toll now reaching seven.

This grim figure follows the recovery of two additional bodies from the wreckage on Monday afternoon.

Rescue efforts, involving the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Nigeria Police, and other relevant agencies, have been ongoing since the building, which housed an eatery, suddenly crumbled on Saturday morning. Initially, five bodies had been retrieved from the debris.

As of 1:00 p.m. on Monday, emergency teams remained at the site, painstakingly working to clear the substantial rubble. The critical question of whether more victims remain trapped beneath the collapsed structure continues to loom large.

The sudden and catastrophic collapse of the building on Saturday resulted in the immediate deaths of two individuals, while others sustained injuries. The subsequent days have been marked by relentless rescue and recovery operations.

