Metro
Tragedy in Imo, as gunmen kill five policemen, couple
It was another tragic day in Imo State as gunmen, on Friday morning, gunned down five policemen at Okpala Junction in the Ngor Okpala Local Government Area of the State.
The gunmen also killed a couple identified as Mr and Mrs Chinaka Nwagu who hailed from Amankwo Okpala community.
According to reports, the incident has thrown the entire community into a state of panic as commercial activities abruptly came to an end.
It was gathered that the slain cops drove from neighbouring Abo Mbaise police division to eat at the junction, and that while they were eating, some gunmen drove to the scene and opened fire on them.
Read also:DSS arrests two gunmen, recovers AK-47 rifles, others in Kano
A source stated that while three of the policemen were shot dead at the scene, two others ran to a nearby shop but their attackers raced to the shop and killed them and equally killed the couple who owned the shop they ran into.
Speaking further, Uche disclosed that after killing the policemen, the gunmen carted away their five rifles.
