Trailer crushes 18 travellers to death at police checkpoint in Abia

No fewer than 18 travellers have reportedly lost their lives on Thursday morning in a fatal accident along the Umuahia-Enugu axis of the Port Harcourt Enugu Highway.

According to reports, the accident occurred at a police checkpoint around the Lokpanta area of Abia State.

It was gathered that an 18-seater commercial bus was at the checkpoint awaiting police clearance when a truck driver lost control and rammed into them killing the driver and all the passengers.

An eyewitness, Bananas Okereke, who spoke to newsmen said that the bodies of the victims were still littered at the scene as at 8:20 am.

Okereke said: “The road is blocked by protesting bus drivers and other motorists who are asking that the policemen who caused the accident be brought back to the scene.

“Colleagues of the bus driver and other road users have taken over the road, demanding Justice for the victims. They vowed to remain there until Governor Alex Otti visits the scene.”

