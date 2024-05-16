Metro
Trailer crushes 18 travellers to death at police checkpoint in Abia
No fewer than 18 travellers have reportedly lost their lives on Thursday morning in a fatal accident along the Umuahia-Enugu axis of the Port Harcourt Enugu Highway.
According to reports, the accident occurred at a police checkpoint around the Lokpanta area of Abia State.
It was gathered that an 18-seater commercial bus was at the checkpoint awaiting police clearance when a truck driver lost control and rammed into them killing the driver and all the passengers.
READ ALSO: Sharia Court sentences man to death by stoning for homos3xuality
An eyewitness, Bananas Okereke, who spoke to newsmen said that the bodies of the victims were still littered at the scene as at 8:20 am.
Okereke said: “The road is blocked by protesting bus drivers and other motorists who are asking that the policemen who caused the accident be brought back to the scene.
“Colleagues of the bus driver and other road users have taken over the road, demanding Justice for the victims. They vowed to remain there until Governor Alex Otti visits the scene.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
German Police bust alleged Nigerian scam dating ring
German authorities have arrested eleven individuals suspected of being members of a Nigerian mafia group involved in a large-scale dating...
INVESTIGATION: In Kwara, multimillion-naira milk processing plant is abandoned, converted to a chicken outlet
After the government spent millions of naira to establish a milk processing plant in Kwara State that would provided jobs...
SPECIAL REPORT: For Sokoto communities, promise of healthcare is akin to death sentence
In this story, ABDULRASHEED HAMMAD delves into the dire realities of Primary Health Care services in Sokoto State, shedding light...
ICYMI…SPECIAL REPORT: NNPCL hides behind PIA to frustrate disclosure, accountability
Nigeria’s major oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), in what appears to be a common practice of disregard...
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...