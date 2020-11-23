Train 7 project to deliver 52,000 jobs – NLNG

The Nigerian LNG (NLNG) Limited said on Friday its Train 7 gas infrastructural expansion project would source at least 55 percent of its labour equivalent in Nigeria.

The Managing Director of the NLNG, Tony Attah, stated this at a reception ceremony held in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, for the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Simbi Wabote, who was reappointed to the firm’s board.

He said the action would affirm that Nigerian firms’ capacity in the energy industry had been enhanced to execute large technical projects after the intervention of the NCDMB.

According to him, the Train 7 will provide 40,000 indirect jobs and 12,000 direct jobs for Nigerians.

Attah said: “I dare say that without the support of the Executive Secretary, personally committing, we may not have Train 7 today. Train 7 means 12,000 jobs directly and based on the board’s calculation 40,000 additional jobs indirectly.”

