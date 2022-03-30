TRAIN ATTACK: APC-led administration has conceded to terrorists —PDP

The recent terrorists’ attacks on railway and airport in Kaduna State has elicited criticisms of the Federal Government over its failure to deal with the situation.

Debo Ologunagba, the National Publicity Secretary of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday revealed that the FG has conceded the country to terrorists.

This was in the aftermath of the ambush of a train on the Abuja-Kaduna route by terrorists, who killed many Nigerians, abducted scores of others, in an operation that lasted over an hour, on Monday.

On Tuesday, terrorists reportedly launched another attack on the Gidan train Station along the Abuja-Kaduna rail track.

In the statement, the PDP said what was “more alarming is the fact that this particular attack took place within two days of the deadly terrorists’ attack on the Kaduna International Airport on Saturday, March 26, 2022, in the same Kaduna State controlled by an APC government.

“The complicity of silence by the Buhari administration on the Saturday’s airport attack emboldened the terrorists to assault the train; the APC administration has conceded sovereignty over parts of our country to terrorists.

“The continued silence and obvious helplessness of the Buhari Presidency on these deadly attacks on our nation’s key transportation sectors raises apprehensions of possible complicity at the very top level of the APC administration.

“It is callous and unfortunate that the APC government, in its usual insensitive nature attempted to suppress information by keeping mute over 24 hours after this horrendous attack which claimed the lives of promising Nigerians, among whom was a young medical doctor, Dr. Chinelo Megafu who was fatally shot in the ill-fated train travel,” he said.

The opposition party further reeled statistics of Nigerians who had lost their lives to various terrorist attacks since 2021.

“In 2021, over 10,366 Nigerians were killed by terrorists, with over 2,900 abductions in countless terrorism related attacks in which no fewer than 964 security agents were killed, as revealed by SB Morgen (SBM) Intelligence Report published in the Guardian Newspaper of Thursday, January 3, 2022.

“Those killed in 2021 represents a scary 47% increase in the 7063 massacred by terrorists in 2020.

“More alarming is that the killing spree has continued in 2022 unabated. More than 536 Nigerians have been killed by terrorists since the beginning of this year. In the first three weeks of January 2022, about 486 Nigerians were killed by terrorists as reported in Premium Times of Sunday, January 23, 2022.

“Again, only last week, 50 innocent Nigerians were reportedly hacked to death by terrorists in the same Kaduna State!

“This is beside the hundreds of Nigerians, including students who were abducted by terrorists with many of them still languishing in their abductors’ den.

“How many more Nigerians can our nation afford to lose because of the recklessness and arrogance in failure of the APC? Nigeria bleeds, families are hurting, parents mourn and agonize, yet the APC government is on vacation,” the statement said.

