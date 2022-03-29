Eight bodies recovered, 26 injured in train attack – Kaduna govt

The Kaduna State government has confirmed the recovery of eight bodies of victims of Monday’s night attack on a passenger train in the state.

Armed bandits had on Monday bombed an Abuja-Kaduna passenger train with several people on board.

An unspecified number of people were reportedly killed when an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) planted by bandits on one of the train’s coaches went off and forced the train to derail a few minutes into the trip.

The state’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, who confirmed the development in a statement on Tuesday in Kaduna, added that 26 passengers were injured and many others unaccounted for.

The statement read: “The Kaduna State government has received from the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), the detailed passenger manifest for the Abuja-Kaduna train service AK9 which was attacked by terrorists on Monday.

“According to the documents received, 398 passengers bought tickets for the trip, but 362 were validated as having boarded the train through the recognized turnstile.

“Furthermore, security agencies have reported that eight bodies were recovered and 26 persons were injured during the attack.”

