TRAIN FARE: 100% increase soulless, insensitive, Shehu Sani tells Transport Minister, Amaechi

Senator Shehu Sani has described the increase in train fares by 100 per cent as soulless and insensitive.

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, had on Saturday told newsmen that train fares from Abuja to Kaduna would double due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Amaechi stated this while inspecting construction works on the Ikapke to Warri rail line.

But responding in a post on his verified Twitter handle, @ShehuSani, the senator who represented Kaduna Central at the 8th Senate wrote:

“To the transportation minister @ChibuikeAmaechi and the ministry;100% increase in train fare is unjust,unfair,soulless & insensitive.

“Make things easier for the people when you are on top of the rock of power, you will meet with them when you are back to the base of life.”

Train services are currently shut down in the country as part of the government efforts to curtail the spread of the dreaded coronavirus pandemic.

Train fare before the COVID-19 lockdown was N3,000 for First Class Express trips, N2,500 for Normal First Class, N1,500 for Economy Express and N1,300 for Economy Normal trips.

