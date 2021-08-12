Train kills woman, daughter in Delta

A passenger train on Thursday killed a woman and her daughter in Orhuwhorun community, Udu local government area of Delta State.

An eyewitness told journalists that the woman and her teenage daughter were walking on the rail tracks in the community when the incident happened at about 4:00 p.m. on Thursday.

He said: “The train which was heading to the Ujevwu train station in Udu, was scheduled to return to Itakpe in Kogi State later in the evening.

“On hearing the sound of the train, the girl tried to get her mother out of the tracks, but she was knocked down alongside the mother. The train ran over the mother while the daughter was knocked off the rail tracks.”

The spokesman of the state police command, Edafe Bright, confirmed the incident.

