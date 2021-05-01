Train loaded with water pipes derails from track, crashes in Kaduna | Ripples Nigeria

A train transporting water pipes from Lagos to Zaria on Saturday, derailed around Unguwar Kanawa axis, opposite Sultan Bello Mosque in Kaduna.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that there was no casualty and no property damage in the accident which occurred at about 5:50pm.

Speaking on the incident, the spokesman of the Kaduna State Police Command, ASP Mohammed Jalige, said the train developed some faults and derailed from its track, noting that the command has deployed operatives to secure the place and protect the pipes.

Also, the Kaduna State Sector Commander of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Hafiz Mohammed, described the accident as minor.

“The locomotive (head) derailed while standing, one coach also derailed, while five coaches capsized.

“Some pipes were scattered due to the accident. However, patrol teams of Operation Yaki have been deployed for security coverage in the area. No life was lost and no one sustained injury.

“The railway Headquarters has been contacted to send their technical team to the scene,” Mohammed said.

By Victor Uzoho

