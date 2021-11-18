Train services grounded as railway workers begin warning strike

The Nigeria Union of Railway Workers (NURW) on Thursday commenced a three-day warning strike and grounded railway services across the country.

The workers shut down passenger and cargo train services operated by the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC).

The NURW and the Senior Staff Association in the railway sector had last Friday directed the staff of the Corporation to embark on a three-day nationwide strike over poor welfare.

In a circular issued by the leaders of the two in-house unions and addressed to the unions’ District Chairmen and Secretaries in Lagos, Ibadan, Enugu, Zaria, Minna, Bauchi, and Kafanchan, among others, they directed the officials to summon a meeting of workers in their districts and inform them about the impending strike.

READ ALSO: NRC begins Lagos-Abeokuta-Ibadan train services

In Abuja on Thursday, it was observed that workers in Idu locked the station and displayed various placards in protest.

At the Mobolaji Johnson Train Station in Ebute-Metta in Lagos, aggrieved workers were seen with placards, lamenting poor working conditions in the Corporation.

Similarly, train service at the Sole Soyinka railway station in Abeokuta, the Ogun State, was also paralysed because of the industrial action.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now