TRAIN SERVICES: NRC says no face mask, no entry

As the Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC) gets set to resume operations on Wednesday, the corporation declared on Sunday that no passenger would be allowed access to its facilities without a mask.

The Manager, Abuja-Kaduna Train Service, Mr. Pascal Nnorli disclosed this to reporters in Abuja, adding that the corporation has put measures in place to ensure passengers obeyed COVID-19 guidelines on the trains.

Nnorli said: “We are 85 per cent ready because we know a day like that will come.

Read also: COVID-19: Buhari spotted wearing face mask for the first time

“If you pass through our station at Idu today, you will see a demo of what we intend to do in all the stations.

“You can see the social distancing marked at strategic locations. Now, we have a definite date for resumption; we will complete them in all the passenger stations.

“And again, we have declared all railway environment and facilities no mask – no entry environment,” Nnorli added.

In a related development, the Nigerian Union of Railway Workers (NUR) has also called on the NRC to put safety and preventive protocols in proper perspective before bringing the trains back on track.

The union made the call in a statement issued by the NUR Secretary-General, Comrade Segun Esan, noting that safety of workers and passengers is paramount.

He added that the union will not be favourably disposed to whatever situations that will in any way undermine the health of workers and passengers.

Join the conversation

Opinions