Training for SWAT personnel begins Monday  

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, on Sunday, reeled out the necessary requirement for police personnel that would be recruited into the newly established Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team.

He said in a statement issued by the Force Spokesman, Frank Mba, the training of officers selected for the SWAT which was established last week to replace the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) would commence on Monday.

The IGP added that no operative of SARS was selected for the new police tactical team.

Adamu said the individuals selected for the SWAT training are young, smart and energetic officers with about seven years working experience and clean service records.

He said: “The selected officers shall be subjected to physical fitness test, medical and toxicology screening etc and those found to be unsuitable shall be discharged.”

The IGP assured Nigerians that the SWAT team would operate “within very high professional and ethical standards, rule of law and dictates of best international policing practices.”

He revealed that the Nigeria Police Force has partnered the International Committee of the Red Cross and other development partners for the training programme slated for the Police Mobile Force Training School, Ila Oragun, Osun State and the PMF Training School, Ende Hills, Nasarawa State.

Adamu added: “The ICRC will handle topics touching on humanitarian laws, police conduct in conflict situation, human rights standard especially in the use of force and firearms, arrest and detention amongst others.

“Other areas of the training program will include modern-day police ethics and values, intelligence-led policing, operation planning/tactical decision-making processes, hostage rescue tactics and operation, weapon handling, first aid/basic life-saving skills, stress/fear management, police-citizens relations and emotional intelligence etc.

“The training modules will be handled by other carefully selected development partners, security experts as well as veterans from the civil society and human rights community.”

