Transcorp, Fidelity among top equities as Nigeria’s stock market closes trading with N29.9tr

The Nigerian capital market closed trading with N29.920 trillion on Thursday.

The figure was N29.9 billion lower than the N29.927 trillion posted by the bourse on Wednesday.

Similarly, the All-Share Index dipped by 12.03 basis points to close at 54,924.08, down from 54,936.11 achieved the previous day.

Investors traded 117.85 million shares worth N1.39 billion in 2,575 deals on Thursday.

This fell short of the 134.15 billion shares valued at N1.33 billion traded by shareholders in 2,479 deals on Wednesday.

Sunu Assurance led the gainers’ list with a 9.09 percent rise in share price moving from N0.44kobo to N0.48kobo per share.

Transcohot’s share value was up by N0.53kobo to end trading at N6.90kobo from N6.37kobo per share.

Academy gained 7.50 percent to move from N1.20kobo to N1.29kobo per share.

Regal Insurance gained 7.14 percent to close at N0.30kobo, above its opening price of N0.28kobo per share.

Associated Bus Transport’s shares traded upward by 5.71 percent to rise from N0.35kobo to N0.37kobo per share.

NCR topped the losers’ table after shedding N0.26kobo to drop from N2.61kobo to N2.35kobo per share.

Linkage Assurance’s share price dropped by 8.70 percent to end trading at N0.42kobo from N0.46kobo per share.

Mansard lost N0.15kobo to end trading with N1.85kobo from N2 per share.

Royal Exchange share price dropped from N0.72kobo to N0.69kobo per share after losing 4.17 percent during trading.

UPDC lost 4 percent to drop from N1 to N0.96kobo per share.

Transcorp led the day’s trading with 23.39 million shares valued at N31.47 million.

Fidelity Bank followed with 16.95 million shares worth N88.16 million.

First Bank traded 13.06 million shares worth N143.57 million.

Royal Exchange sold 9.18 million shares valued at N6.15 million, while UBA traded 8.99 million shares valued at N72.19 million.

