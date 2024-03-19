Transcorp Hotels appoints Accountant-General of the Federation, Madein, as non-executive director

The Board of Transcorp Hotels Plc has appointed the Accountant-General of the Federation, Dr Oluwatoyin Madein as a Non-Executive Director.

This was contained in the company’s notice sent to the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and the investing public.

According to the statement signed by Stanley Chikwendu, Dr Madein represents the interest of one of the Company’s significant shareholders, the Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MOFI) on the Board.

“We write to formally notify the investing public and the Nigerian Exchange Limited that the Board of Directors of Transcorp Hotels Plc on March 5, 2024, approved the appointment of Dr Oluwatoyin Madein as a Non-Executive Director.

Dr Madein is currently the Accountant-General of the Federation and has served variously as Assistant Director, Deputy Director, and Director, Finance and Account in the Federal Civil Service.

She is an alumnus of Walden University, USA, where she obtained her PhD in Management (Finance). She also obtained an MBA from Ogun State University.

Dr Madein holds the Fellowship of various professional bodies, including the Association of Chartered and Certified Accountants, UK, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria, and the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria, among others.

The board noted that as a Company that places a great premium on governance as a performance enabler, “we believe that this appointment will further strengthen the Board’s oversight functions, and thereby enhance value creation and delivery for all stakeholders”.

By Babajide Okeowo

