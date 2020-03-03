Transcorp plans N0.01 per share dividend, as UBA proposes N0.80 final dividend

The Board of Directors of Transnational Corporation of Nigeria (Transcorp) Plc has said it is proposing a dividend per share of N0.01 for Full Year 2019.

The firm had about a month ago posted a 27% plunge in its bottom-line for FY2019.

In a related event, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc has announced a final dividend proposal for Full Year 2019.

This is coming after the lender released its financial results for FY2019, where it reported a 13% expansion in earnings relative to the corresponding period of 2018.

In its notification to the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) Monday, Transcorp said the dividend is subject to shareholders’ endorsement at its next Annual General Meeting (AGM) anticipated to hold on 25th March 2020.

Shareholders whose names appear in the company’s register of members on the Close of Business (COB) 17th March will be eligible for the dividend payment.

The Register of Members will be closed from 18th to 23rd March, preparatory to dividend payment on 27 March.

The qualification date has been fixed for 17th March.

Potential investors willing to leverage the dividend payout may consider investing in the company’s shares on or before this date.

Transcorp closed trade on the floor of the NSE yesterday at N4.05 per share.

Meanwhile, According to UBA’s notice to the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) on Monday, the proposed final dividend of N0.80 per share brings its total dividend payout for FY2019 to N1, having paid an interim dividend of N0.20 per share sometime last year.

The new dividend declaration is subject to shareholders’ approval at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) timed to hold on 27th March 2020.

In view of this, UBA’s register of voters will be closed from 16th to 20th March 2020, preparatory to payment of dividend scheduled for 27th March.

Qualification date has been fixed for 13thMarch.

Potential investors wanting to benefit from the dividend payout may consider buying the company’s stock on or before this date.

UBA closed trade on the floor of the NSE yesterday at N6.70 per share.

