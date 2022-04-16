Transgender woman impregnates fellow inmates in US prison

A transgender woman identified as Demi Minor has impregnated two female inmates at an all-women prison in New Jersey, the United States.

The women are serving jail terms at the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility.

The spokesman for the New Jersey Department of Corrections, Dan Sperrazza, told journalists on Friday that the women became pregnant after “consensual sexual relationships with another incarcerated person.”

Demi Minor admitted she was responsible for the two women pregnancy via the website Justice 4 Demi, which she operates from the prison.

The prison houses 27 transgender inmates who are biological men identifying as women.

They were transferred to the facility in 2019 following a lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and a transgender woman who complained she suffered from abuse in a men’s prison.

