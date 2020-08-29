Transportation varsity to be completed in 2021 —Amaechi

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, said on Saturday the Transportation University in Daura would be completed in September 2021.

The minister stated this when he visited the site to confirm the commencement of work on the project handled by the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC).

He said: “There have been too much noise about them (CCECC) not constructing anything. When you got there you saw that they were constructing. They have just got the approval from the state government.

“Proper construction will start at the end of September and hopefully they should be about to complete it at the end of September next year.

“This is not a railway contract. This was a gift from them (CCECC). I have said my assumption is that they should finish by next year September.”

According to Amaechi, the project will also include the construction of a primary and secondary school in the community.

The minister added: “The idea is that there should be a primary school in it, especially for those lecturers who will come from outside.

”There will be two building for the primary school, a secondary school and then the university.

”Don’t forget that it is a gift, so they may not be as dedicated as they will be when it comes to a proper contract.”

He, however, said the contractors had assured the federal government that they would give the project the same attention they accord to the railway construction.

