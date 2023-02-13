Transporters hike fares in Kwara as residents cry out over persistent scarcity

Residents of Kwara State have cried out as transports increases fares amid the persistent scarcity of fuel that has continued to linger.

Different filling stations in Kwara State have also resorted to sell petrol at different prices as residents struggle to survive amid scarcity of the product.

A number of commercial drivers and cyclists who spoke to Ripples Nigeria on Monday confirmed that petrol was not sold at a fixed price, adding the prices of the product differ from one filling station to another.

One commercial driver, Bolarinwa Ismail, said he had brought the product at N205 this morning, claiming few other filling stations were selling below this price.

“This morning at BOVAS, I bought a litre of fuel for N205. It’s not easy getting the product though. The filling station was bombarded, as you have to be on the queue for long before getting it. It’s that difficult”, he said.

Another driver identified as Ibrahim Samad registered similar frustration, saying filling stations selling at normal pump prices were overcrowded.

Samad noted: “I was at Conoil this morning and it’s a battle completely. Although it sells at N200, it’s not an easy task getting the product. I don’t think this stress is necessary. The government really needs to do something urgent to ease the situation.”

Our correspondent also gathered that the product was sold for N190 per litre at Total filling stations across state capital.

However, several other filing stations in the capital where the product was sold at outrageous prices such as N350, N330 and others were less crowded.

Amid this convoluted reality, residents lamented the implications of the fuel scarcity for their survival.

This was on the backdrop of the sudden increase in transport fares, as commercial drivers jacked up prices in response to the situation.

Meanwhile, the state government had few days ago set up a Task Force to cushion the effects of petrol scarcity.

The task force, led by Kayode Alabi, deputy governor of the state, visited several petrol stations in the Ilorin metropolis to supervise their operations.

Modupe Joel, chief press secretary to the deputy governor, in a statement during the weekend, said filling stations that were not dispensing to the satisfaction of customers were directed to do so with immediate effect.

“The task force also ensured that stations, which hoarded fuel before, started dispensing, a step that had started easing the stress of the scarcity being experienced in recent times.

“Some jerrycans containing hoarded premium motor spirit were also seized from some petrol stations, while the task force cautioned against such behaviour which imposed untold hardship on the people.

“The fuel stations were generally implored to support the government in building a peaceful society.”

