Transvestite Bobrisky berates other crossdressers in Nigeria, calls them ‘pigs’

Nigerian transvestite, Bobrisky, real name Idris Okuneye has berated his fellow crossdressers in an Instagram post.

The controversial socialite dubbed other drag queens and crossdressers, ‘pigs’ in his post.

“You men should eat well first before you start wearing a wig,” Bobrisky stated.

The self-acclaimed ‘Nigerian Barbie Doll’ did not stop there, he went on to eulogize himself as one of the well-packaged crossdressers to emerge from Nigeria.

Bobrisky wrote, “Look at mummy, Chubby, healthy, beautiful,hair game, skin, jewelries, cars, bad ass machine nails, vibe etc many girls self no reach”

Watch the video below.

Bobrisky is renowned for dragging other transvestites. He has been involved in various feuds with other crossdressers.

