Entertainment
Transvestite Bobrisky lists professional men who patronize his market
Nigerian transvestite Bobrisky real name Idris Okuneye has taken to his social media platform to unveil the list of men who have patronized his business.
According to Bobrisky, he has the business contacts of the richest guys in the country, with special reference to his “market”.
In the post, the self-acclaimed male barbie did not specify the names of his customers but revealed that they are successful individuals from different fields of life.
Read also: Transvestite Bobrisky berates other crossdressers in Nigeria, calls them ‘pigs’
He wrote;
“Top five men that patronize my market”.
“Footballers, Private jet owners, Five stars hotel owners, Politicians and real estate developers”.
His post reads:
TOP 5 MEN IN NIGERIA THAT PATRONIZE MY MARKET:
1) Footballers
2) Private jet owners
3) 5stars hotel owners
4) Politicians
5) Real estate developers
Thanks for patronizing me. I promise to always serve you all better and make all the transactions coded.
— BOBRISKY (@BobriskyNG) March 13, 2022
