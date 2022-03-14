Transvestite Bobrisky lists professional men who patronize his market

Nigerian transvestite Bobrisky real name Idris Okuneye has taken to his social media platform to unveil the list of men who have patronized his business.

According to Bobrisky, he has the business contacts of the richest guys in the country, with special reference to his “market”.

In the post, the self-acclaimed male barbie did not specify the names of his customers but revealed that they are successful individuals from different fields of life.

He wrote;

“Top five men that patronize my market”.

“Footballers, Private jet owners, Five stars hotel owners, Politicians and real estate developers”.

His post reads:

TOP 5 MEN IN NIGERIA THAT PATRONIZE MY MARKET: 1) Footballers 2) Private jet owners 3) 5stars hotel owners 4) Politicians 5) Real estate developers Thanks for patronizing me. I promise to always serve you all better and make all the transactions coded. — BOBRISKY (@BobriskyNG) March 13, 2022

