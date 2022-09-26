Entertainment
Transvestite Bobrisky longs for kids, in search of surrogate mother
Nigerian transvestite, Okuneye Idris Olanrewaju, who is popularly known as Bobrisky, has announced that he needs a child to take over his wealth.
Taking to his Instagram stories, Bobrisky called any beautiful girl in the United States or the United Kingdom interested in becoming a surrogate mother; the socialite noted reasons his first child should come as a girl.
Bobrisky, in a post on social media, said a girl child would understand him better.
Read also:Transvestite Bobrisky speaks to fellow ‘s3x workers’ to increase prices
The self-acclaimed Nigerian Barbie had this to say;
“A girl child remains the best and tender-hearted.
Well, I don’t have problems with a boy child, it’s just that I have so many explanations to make to him on why I ended up being a woman, but you see a girl child, they are easy, no too much explanation she will understand me.”
Also, he listed all properties that his child stands to inherit.
“One house in Bera estate, one house on Orchid road, one house at Pinnock, hotel in Lekki and filling station almost ready in Lekki.
“I have many properties I need a child to leave everything for. Nobody knows when death is coming. If I can get a girl child, omg I’m never leaving her sight for a sec. I’m 31 years old, time is going.
“I will spoil her with my life. I will call my lawyer and write my will the day she will be born. I love girls,” he added.
Read his thread below.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...
INVESTIGATION: Untold story of Ondo oil producing communities battling poor health system
Access to quality healthcare is one of the nightmares of communities in Ilaje local government area of Ondo State. Despite...
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...