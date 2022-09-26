Transvestite Bobrisky longs for kids, in search of surrogate mother

Nigerian transvestite, Okuneye Idris Olanrewaju, who is popularly known as Bobrisky, has announced that he needs a child to take over his wealth.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Bobrisky called any beautiful girl in the United States or the United Kingdom interested in becoming a surrogate mother; the socialite noted reasons his first child should come as a girl.

Bobrisky, in a post on social media, said a girl child would understand him better.

The self-acclaimed Nigerian Barbie had this to say;

“A girl child remains the best and tender-hearted.

Well, I don’t have problems with a boy child, it’s just that I have so many explanations to make to him on why I ended up being a woman, but you see a girl child, they are easy, no too much explanation she will understand me.”

Also, he listed all properties that his child stands to inherit.

“One house in Bera estate, one house on Orchid road, one house at Pinnock, hotel in Lekki and filling station almost ready in Lekki.

“I have many properties I need a child to leave everything for. Nobody knows when death is coming. If I can get a girl child, omg I’m never leaving her sight for a sec. I’m 31 years old, time is going.

“I will spoil her with my life. I will call my lawyer and write my will the day she will be born. I love girls,” he added.

