Transvestite Bobrisky speaks to fellow ‘s3x workers’ to increase prices

Controversial Nigerian transvestite, Idris Okuneye who is better known as Bobrisky has admonished ‘other s3x workers’ to improve the price of their commodity due to the exchange rate.

This is coming after the dollar went up against the naira and the black market price is now at N640 for one dollar.

Read also: Transvestite Bobrisky threatens to arrest comedian, Oga Sabinus, for calling him ‘senior man’

The crossdresser mentioned that it was only ideal for s3x workers to increase their charges and amass enough funds.

Taking to his social media page, Bobrisky wrote;

“All the Oloshos in the house, our price don high oh. Let’s update our price card. 1$ is now N640. As a matter of fact, no more short time, na weekend things now.”

Read his post below.

